EXO XIUMIN Said 'He Felt Proud When His Pants Got Torn'

EXO-CBX's XIUMIN mentioned about the time when his pants got torn on their music video filming site.

Aired on April 24, Japan Fuji TV news program Mezamashi TV introduced EXO-CBX's new album MAGIC and Horololo music video releasing on May 9.

XIUMIN in the interview said that his pants got torn when he bent his knees while filming Horololo music video.

He added, "I was embarrassed, but I also felt proud of myself too."

When fans heard this news, they responded, "I remember XIUMIN envying KAI when KAI's pants were torn," "his pants finally ripped," "he's so cute saying that he felt proud of himself," "he is so lovely."

