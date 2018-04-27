BTS Announces World Tour Schedule··· North America and Europe Included

BTS starts their LOVE YOURSELF world tour in August, taking off from Seoul.

BTS is coming to your city! Stay tuned for more dates to come

On April 27, BigHit Entertainment announced the first schedule of BTS's world tour via their official fansite and social media and released the dates for 22 concerts in 11 cities.

BTS first begins their LOVE YOURSELF world tour schedule in Seoul's Jamsil Olympic Stadium on August 25 and 26.

The real journey starts in September, touring around North America and Europe. The cities included are Los Angeles, Oakland, Fort Worth, Hamilton, Newark, Chicago, Hamilton, London, Amsterdam, Berlin and Paris.

BigHit Entertainment announced saying, "We successfully ended the trilogy episode series last year and we're starting a new tour under the title LOVE YOURSELF," and also added, "this time we only released the schedules of shows for which the dates and locations are confirmed, and so we'll announce additional dates to fans as soon as things are fixed."

Last year, BTS has successfully ended the 2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR, making all 40 shows held in 19 cities perfectly sold out.

Their third full-length album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear will be released on May 18 and they'll show their first comeback stage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards held in Las Vegas on May 20.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com