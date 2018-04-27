An Idol Member Confesses, "I Could Not Say Anything When I First Saw Him. He Looked Unrealistic"

100 members of male and female idols voted the most handsome and prettiest idol in person than on the screen.

Wow his visual..

The best idol member was chosen by the categorization of visual, body, sense of humor, and talents. And Ilgan Sports conducted a survey of 100 members of male and female idols.

The first place went to a so-called 'Face Genius', Astro Eunwoo.

One of the boy group members shared his thought on Eunwoo "I could not say anything when I first saw Eunwoo. He looked unrealistic."

Second place went to Red Velvet Irene and third place went to TWICE, as the entire group. TWICE Jihyo was individually placed in the 4th place once again, and the 5th place was shared by BLACKPINK Jisoo and OH MY GIRL Jiho.

100 male and female idol members in total of 21 teams have participated in the vote: GOT7, Nu'est W, Red Velvet, RAINZ, MONSTA X, BTS, BLACKPINK, BTOB, Seventeen, Super Junior, AKMU, WANNA ONE, GFRIEND, OH MY GIRL, WINNER, TAEYEON, TWICE, fromis_9, EXID, JBJ, and TRCNG.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

