1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Who Do You Think Is the Most Beautiful? 100 Idols Were Asked and They Answered···

중앙일보

입력

Photo from JYP Ent(left, middle), SM Ent(right)

Photo from JYP Ent(left, middle), SM Ent(right)

Who do you think is the most beautiful among all female K-idols?

Who's your pick?!

100 members of male and female idols voted on who they think is the most beautiful female idol.

Photo from Yonhap

Photo from Yonhap

The top place went to Irene of Red Velvet. Irene also took twenty votes just like V of BTS who took the first place in the category of the most handsome male idol.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Second place was group TWICE who took ten votes. There were as many as ten idol members who chose TWICE as an entire group rather than choosing an individual member. It's an eye-catching fact in that it means every single member of TWICE is considered beautiful.

Photo from JYP Entertainment

Photo from JYP Entertainment

Third place was Tzuyu of TWICE. Nine idols said even among TWICE members, Tzuyu is the most gorgeous.

Photo from JYP Entertainment

Photo from JYP Entertainment

On No.4, Suzy, the national first love, was ranked. SNSD Yoona, F(x) Krystal, BLACKPINK Jisoo and Jennie were placed No.5, each taking four votes.

The best idol member was chosen by the categorization of visual, body, sense of humor, and talents. And Ilgan Sports conducted a survey of 100 members of male and female idols.

100 male and female idol members in total of 21 teams have participated in the vote: GOT7, Nu'est W, Red Velvet, RAINZ, MONSTA X, BTS, BLACKPINK, BTOB, Seventeen, Super Junior, AKMU, WANNA ONE, GFRIEND, OH MY GIRL, WINNER, TAEYEON, TWICE, fromis_9, EXID, JBJ, and TRCNG.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT