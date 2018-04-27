1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Who's Most Handsome? Voted as the Male Visual By 100 Idol Members

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo by BigHit Entertainment

Photo by BigHit Entertainment

Who do you think would be the male-visual among thousands of male and female idol members?

What do you think?

The most handsome male idol member was chosen by the categorization of visual, body, sense of humor, and talents. And Ilgan Sports conducted a survey of 100 members of male and female idols.

The first place went to V of BTS. He received 20 votes from 100 members of male and female idol members.

This is not the first time for V to be chosen as the visual since the list of TC Candler's '100 Most Handsome Faces of 2017' ranked V on the first place.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Second place went to Astro Eunwoo, receiving 19 votes. He was ranked no.2 last year as well.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Seventeen Vernon was placed third place, a step up from fourth place last year. However, last year's champion NCT127's Taeyong wasn't listed on the higher rank. 4th place and 5th place went to Nu'est Ren, Winner Kim Jin Woo, and Seventeen Jeong Han.

100 male and female idol members in total of 21 teams have participated in the vote: GOT7, Nu'est W, Red Velvet, RAINZ, MONSTA X, BTS, BLACKPINK, BTOB, Seventeen, Super Junior, AKMU, WANNA ONE, GFRIEND, OH MY GIRL, WINNER, TAEYEON, TWICE, fromis_9, EXID, JBJ, and TRCNG.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT