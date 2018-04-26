PHOTOS: Behind-The-Scene Photos of WANNA ONE'S KANG DANIEL From It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets

Behind-the-scenes photographs of MBC It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets has been released.

Their 'small but certain happiness' ♥

On April 25, MBC on its official Facebook page released photos of IDBB members with a caption "Photos of It's Dangerous Beyond the Blanket members at site♥ Our stay-at-home type boys should have their 'small but certain happiness'".

WANNA ONE Kang Daniel, iKon Ju Ne, Kim Min Suk, Loco, Lee Yi Kyung, Lee Pil Mo, Jang Ki Ha, and Jeong Se Woon were found in the released photograph.

Sentimentalized Ju Ne, photo taking Jeong Se Woon, and pleased Jang Ki Ha together on a boat is one eye-catching scene.

The photograph of Kim Min Suk, Kang Daniel, and Lee Pil Mo lying under blankets also stood out.

In the previous episode of It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets, members went to Chuncheon and Jeju Island.

It's Dangerous Beyond the Blanket goes on the air every Thursday at 11:10 pm, but is canceled on April 26 because a special documentary based on the South-North Korean summit will be broadcasted.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com