사회

Did V Get a Job in a Tokyo Soba Restaurant?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @BTS_jp_official

Did V get a part-time job at the Japanese Soba restaurant after quitting BTS?

Who's on their way to Tokyo?

Whenever-wherever-handsome V has appeared in a 'famous Soba restaurant' in Tokyo, dressing in a restaurant uniform.

He visited Abura Soba (油そば) and had a commemorative photo taken.

Abura Soba is known for the Soup-less Oil Noodles, differing from a typical traditional ramen. Although some says 'soup-less' ramen doesn't sound all that appetizing, there also are reviews that it's a new genre in ramen.

V toured the cities when he visited Tokyo. He seemed extremely pleased in the photo in front of the Tokyo Tour.

Photo from Twitter @BTS_jp_official

BTS recently held their fan meetings 'BTS JAPAN OFFICIAL FANMEETING VOL.4~Happy Ever After' in Yokohama Arena and Osakajo Hall from April 18 to 24. And through performing 6 concerts in 2 cities, they've attracted over 90,000 audiences.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

