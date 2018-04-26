BTS's New Album Gets Over 1,440,000 Copies Pre-ordered, Setting Topmost Record

BTS's new album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear passed over 1,440,000 copies of domestic pre-order.

This only includes domestic orders···!

According to the distributor of the new album Iriver, since the pre-order started on April 18, 1,449,287 copies of LOVE YOURSELF: Tear was pre-ordered until April 24. This is the topmost amount of pre-order sales BTS has reached, exceeding 1,050,000 copies of pre-order for their previous minialbum LOVE YOURSELF: Her by nearly 400,000 copies.

What's more surprising is that the number 1,440,000 copies only include amounts ordered through domestic wholesale and retail shops.

BTS has also begun taking pre-orders from overseas through America's largest online commerce Amazon, topping the Bestsellers chart for CDs & Vinyl in just a day since its open. The album is still keeping No.1 even until now when eight days have passed after pre-order became available.

BTS releases their third full-length album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear on May 18 and will show their first comeback stage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

