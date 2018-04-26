1 읽는 중

BTS's New Album Gets Over 1,440,000 Copies Pre-ordered, Setting Topmost Record

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

BTS's new album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear passed over 1,440,000 copies of domestic pre-order.

This only includes domestic orders···!

Photo from Instagram @bts_bighit

According to the distributor of the new album Iriver, since the pre-order started on April 18, 1,449,287 copies of LOVE YOURSELF: Tear was pre-ordered until April 24. This is the topmost amount of pre-order sales BTS has reached, exceeding 1,050,000 copies of pre-order for their previous minialbum LOVE YOURSELF: Her by nearly 400,000 copies.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

What's more surprising is that the number 1,440,000 copies only include amounts ordered through domestic wholesale and retail shops.

BTS has also begun taking pre-orders from overseas through America's largest online commerce Amazon, topping the Bestsellers chart for CDs & Vinyl in just a day since its open. The album is still keeping No.1 even until now when eight days have passed after pre-order became available.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

BTS releases their third full-length album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear on May 18 and will show their first comeback stage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

