1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Reason Why BTS JIN Turned Down SM's Casting Offer

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Everyone can tell that Jin is handsome, just at a glance.

We could have missed Jin if it weren't for BigHit···

You can easily guess that from early on, he would've had many opportunities to debut in the entertainment industry. But Jin joined BTS rather belatedly after he entered Konkuk University located in Seoul.

As a matter of fact, Jin had received a casting offer rather early, when he was in middle school, from Korea's largest agency, SM Entertainment.

He auditioned and unexpectedly passed the first step. SM contacted Jin again but he refused to audition for the next step.

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Why? Because he was worried it might be a fraud. 

As his dream was to be an actor, rather than going into an agency, he entered Konkuk University's Department of drama and film, beating the competition of 210:1.

After he became an adult, he was scouted again, on his way to school, this time by an official from BigHit Entertainment.

Fortunately, Jin accepted the offer this time; it was the moment he became a member of BTS.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT