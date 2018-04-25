1 읽는 중

BTS to Perform, Debut New Song at 2018 BBMA, What Did the Critic Say?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Billboard

It's a waste of breath to mention how incredible BTS is.

THERE IS A FIRST TIME FOR EVERYTHING. THIS IS ONE BIG FIRST TIME.

But BTS is better this year than last year and more immense this month than last month.

Upon release of the album Love Yourself 承 her, their own record has been renewing moment to moment. However, more amazing records are expected to be stretched with the upcoming comeback album.

BTS's comeback song is scheduled to be debuted by '2018 Billboard Music Award'. Billboard tweeted these contents on two separate occasions, largely publicizing their debut.

A pop music critic Jung Min-Jae explained what it means to have BTS's comeback song debuted by Billboard.

Photo from Billboard

Jung said, "Billboard debuting BTS's comeback song itself is a surprising fact but more importantly, the host is providing BTS an opportunity to release their new song and are hugely publicizing the event."

He mentioned that the Billboard is appreciating this event as a 'big deal' "I always thought the 'exclusive' title of Billboard was for the native pop star."

BTS's stage debut on Billboard Music Award (BBMA) is the first among all Asian stars. And they are debuting a new song. Billboard introduced this as the 'ONE BIG FIRST TIME': THERE IS A FIRST TIME FOR EVERYTHING. AND LET ME TELL YOU. THIS IS ONE BIG FIRST TIME. THEY HAVE NEVER PERFORMED AT THE BBMAs BEFORE. UNTIL NOW.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

