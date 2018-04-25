1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

What Was J-HOPE's Reaction When He Saw JIMIN in Black Hair?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from NAVER V-Live

Photo from NAVER V-Live

BTS JIMIN's 'handsomeness' has exploded after dying his hair black.

Did you see Jimin's v-live yesterday?

JIMIN appeared on NAVER V Live on April 24 after midnight.

He greeted his fans "it's good to see you guys after a long time. I always wanted to have this time but I wasn't ready. Did you guys miss me?"

JIMIN had one thing changed. He dyed his hair black.

"Oh, it's the first time showing my dark hair. I came back with black hair" said JIMIN embarrassing.

Photo from NAVER V-Live

Photo from NAVER V-Live

"After performing FIRE, I had ash hair, yellow hair, brown hair and was back to yellow hair during DNA performances. It's been a long time since I have black hair."

And it seemed like other members have found JIMIN's black hair awkward after a long interval.

Photo from NAVER V-Live

Photo from NAVER V-Live

"When I came back home from hair shop, J-HOPE said I look awkward. But I do look good right?" said JIMIN while getting his face closed to the camera.

JIMIN actually looked more handsome with his black hair.

He told his fans "I'm aware that my fans are expecting a lot on our upcoming album. We are working hard on it. Please look forward to it!"

Photo from NAVER V-Live

Photo from NAVER V-Live

Photo from NAVER V-Live

Photo from NAVER V-Live

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT