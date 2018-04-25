What Was J-HOPE's Reaction When He Saw JIMIN in Black Hair?

BTS JIMIN's 'handsomeness' has exploded after dying his hair black.

Did you see Jimin's v-live yesterday?

JIMIN appeared on NAVER V Live on April 24 after midnight.

He greeted his fans "it's good to see you guys after a long time. I always wanted to have this time but I wasn't ready. Did you guys miss me?"

JIMIN had one thing changed. He dyed his hair black.

"Oh, it's the first time showing my dark hair. I came back with black hair" said JIMIN embarrassing.

"After performing FIRE, I had ash hair, yellow hair, brown hair and was back to yellow hair during DNA performances. It's been a long time since I have black hair."

And it seemed like other members have found JIMIN's black hair awkward after a long interval.

"When I came back home from hair shop, J-HOPE said I look awkward. But I do look good right?" said JIMIN while getting his face closed to the camera.

JIMIN actually looked more handsome with his black hair.

He told his fans "I'm aware that my fans are expecting a lot on our upcoming album. We are working hard on it. Please look forward to it!"

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com