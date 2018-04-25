"SEHUN was like this···and now···" What CHANYEOL Wrote On a Coffee Truck for SEHUN

Chanyeol of EXO sent a coffee truck to his fellow member Sehun.

Aww so sweet!

On April 24, Sehun uploaded a picture on his SNS with a caption saying, "Thank you, Chanyeol hyung." In the picture, Sehun is posing as if he's shooting bullets of love in front of the coffee truck Chanyeol prepared for him.

Wanna know what Chanyeol wrote on the truck?

On a small banner, Chanyeol put a picture of youthful-looking Sehun with the words, "Sehun was like this, and now he's in action scenes..! Fighting Dokgo team till the end!"

He also added a message filled with affection saying, "All cast and staffs of Dokgo Rewind, I support you guys. Help yourself to cool drinks and cheer up! Please take good care of Sehun."

Sehun is being active in various ways including a mobile movie Dokgo Rewind, and a Netflix variety show Busted! I Know Who You Are which also features Yoo Jae-suk.



By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

