EXO's Commemorative Medal Special Sets are Sold Out on the First Day of Its Release

The 'special package' of EXO's official commemorative medal was sold out on the day pre-order has started.

They got the POWER

EXO became the first K-pop star to have their own medal minted by Korea Minting, Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corp (KOMSCO), and announced that they will be selling 2 versions: 'special package' and 'regular package'. Medals in both packages are made of 99.9% pure silver.

'Special package' is already sold out on the first day of its release, but the 'regular package' is still left.

Pre-orders of 'regular package' will begin 12 pm on April 30 for a week, and South Korean online shopping mall 11 STREET and KOMSCO shopping malls will be receiving the orders.

'Regular package' medals will be manufactured in a limited quantity of orders placed during the week of pre-order and will be shipped in the order of precedence.

Country's best currency designer minted an official commemorative medal for EXO, producing each medal under plasticine-gypsum board-mold-coining processes. And to prevent medals from possible forgery, genuine product certification processes, latent images, and duplication stickers have been applied to the products.

It's been said that the price of a 40mm-diameter special medal is 165,000 won and a 28mm-diameter regular medal is 82,000 won.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com