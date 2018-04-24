After BTS… Two Boy Groups Billboard Is Paying Attention To

Billboard, the major contributor that helped BTS to rise as a global group, is paying attention to other Korean boy groups; VIXX and NCT.

Will they be the next global idol?

On April 18, Billboard, the American entertainment media, highlighted VIXX's music video of their new title song Scentist which is from their third full-length album.

Billboard introduced VIXX as a K-pop boy band who show "conceptualized themes for their songs and albums". About their third full-length album, Eau De VIXX, the article wrote that it features "upbeat, pop and funk tracks and sultry dance songs written by Ravi, Hyuk, Ken, and N."

"A dark synth-pop tune revolving around the scent of the one they love," explained Billboard about the album's title song Scentist, noting that "the six members sing and rap, putting forth a lush melody with a smooth, trap-inspired beat".

They especially focused on the music video of Scentist, commenting that the main theme of the song was depicted well through the scenes in which perfumers mixed scents and cocktails in a lab and that dramatic colors from red to gray added with sensuous choreography drew out the concept visually.

On the same day, Billboard also introduced NCT, emphasizing the performance that all 18 members make together.

They wrote about the new music video of the song Black on Black that the "tight, animalistic choreography " is impressive and that it "serves as an aggressive visual testament to NCT's modus operandi as a single entity made up of many parts."

Billboard mentioned that "the song is built around bringing all 18 men together for the dynamic dance moves", and that "it is dubbed part of SMP, or SM Performance, focusing on stylized movements with powerful, acrobatic dance."

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com