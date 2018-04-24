1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

After BTS… Two Boy Groups Billboard Is Paying Attention To

중앙일보

입력

VIXX, Photo from Jellyfish Ent / NCT2018, Photo from Youtube Screenshot

VIXX, Photo from Jellyfish Ent / NCT2018, Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Billboard, the major contributor that helped BTS to rise as a global group, is paying attention to other Korean boy groups; VIXX and NCT.

Will they be the next global idol?

VIXX, Photo from Jellyfish Ent.

VIXX, Photo from Jellyfish Ent.

On April 18, Billboard, the American entertainment media, highlighted VIXX's music video of their new title song Scentist which is from their third full-length album.

Billboard introduced VIXX as a K-pop boy band who show "conceptualized themes for their songs and albums". About their third full-length album, Eau De VIXX, the article wrote that it features "upbeat, pop and funk tracks and sultry dance songs written by Ravi, Hyuk, Ken, and N."

VIXX, Photo from Yonhap

VIXX, Photo from Yonhap

"A dark synth-pop tune revolving around the scent of the one they love," explained Billboard about the album's title song Scentist, noting that "the six members sing and rap, putting forth a lush melody with a smooth, trap-inspired beat".

They especially focused on the music video of Scentist, commenting that the main theme of the song was depicted well through the scenes in which perfumers mixed scents and cocktails in a lab and that dramatic colors from red to gray added with sensuous choreography drew out the concept visually.

NCT2018, Photo from Youtube Screenshot

NCT2018, Photo from Youtube Screenshot

On the same day, Billboard also introduced NCT, emphasizing the performance that all 18 members make together.

NCT2018, Photo from SM Ent.

NCT2018, Photo from SM Ent.

They wrote about the new music video of the song Black on Black that the "tight, animalistic choreography " is impressive and that it "serves as an aggressive visual testament to NCT's modus operandi as a single entity made up of many parts."

NCT2018, Photo from Youtube Screenshot

NCT2018, Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Billboard mentioned that "the song is built around bringing all 18 men together for the dynamic dance moves", and that "it is dubbed part of SMP, or SM Performance, focusing on stylized movements with powerful, acrobatic dance."

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT