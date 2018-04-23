PHOTOS: Side Face of SUZY Who Always Had Sharp Nose

Miss A's SUZY is one of the most striking beauty, even among many former-idol Hallyu celebrities.

Is Suzy's beauty for real?

She has a fair skin, high nose, big round eyes and full sensuous lips.

Overall harmony is perfect but each one of her eyes, lips, and nose themselves are also flawless.

SUZY's high nose, in particular, exceeds the height of average Asians' nose.

Because of this, there are doubts that she got plastic surgery but SUZY has been saying that she never got one.

At a recent interview in Korea, she even held her nose and shook it side to side.

Her nose looks the same in photos of her childhood and earlier days of a debut.

Take a moment to appreciate SUZY's constant beauty.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

