BTS V Becomes 'Successful Fan', Getting A Like From World's Legendary Artist

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

BTS's V became a successful fan.

Even the 'legend' likes BTS now

John Legend, the artist which V has mentioned that he's a fan of, pressed a like on V's concert video.

On April 20, John Legend pressed a like on the video of V's Japanese concert performance uploaded on Twitter. This truth can be checked on John Legends' likes history.

Photo from Twitter @johnlegend

Photo from Twitter @johnlegend

At the Japanese WINGS TOUR, V covered John Legend's song All of me.

All of me is a mellow song that depicts feelings of a man who has fallen in love.

V has mentioned, from the past, that John Legend is one of his favorite singers. John Legend is an American R&B·soul singer-songwriter and a worldwide master.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

