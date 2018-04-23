BTS V Becomes 'Successful Fan', Getting A Like From World's Legendary Artist

BTS's V became a successful fan.
Even the 'legend' likes BTS now
John Legend, the artist which V has mentioned that he's a fan of, pressed a like on V's concert video.
On April 20, John Legend pressed a like on the video of V's Japanese concert performance uploaded on Twitter. This truth can be checked on John Legends' likes history.
At the Japanese WINGS TOUR, V covered John Legend's song All of me.
All of me is a mellow song that depicts feelings of a man who has fallen in love.
V has mentioned, from the past, that John Legend is one of his favorite singers. John Legend is an American R&B·soul singer-songwriter and a worldwide master.
Lyrics of All of me
[Verse]
What would I do without your smile mouth
Drawing me in, and you kicking me out
Got my head spinning, no kidding, I can’t pin you down
What’s going on in that beautiful mind
I’m on your magical mystery ride
And I’m so dizzy, don’t know what hit me, but I’ll be alright
[Bridge]
My head’s under water
But I’m breathing fine
You’re crazy and I’m out of my mind
[Chorus]
‘Cause all of me
Loves all of you
Love your curves and all your edges
All your perfect imperfections
Give your all to me
I’ll give my all to you
You’re my end and my beginning
Even when I lose I’m winning
‘Cause I give you all, all of me
And you give me all, all of you
[Verse]
How many times do I have to tell you
Even when you’re crying you’re beautiful too
The world is beating you down, I’m around through every mood
You’re my downfall, you’re my muse
My worst distraction, my rhythm and blues
I can’t stop singing, it’s ringing, and my head for you
[Bridge]
My head’s under water
But I’m breathing fine
You’re crazy and I’m out of my mind
[Chorus]
‘Cause all of me
Loves all of you
Love your curves and all your edges
All your perfect imperfections
Give your all to me
I’ll give my all to you
You’re my end and my beginning
Even when I lose I’m winning
‘Cause I give you all of me
And you give me all, all of you
Cards on the table, we’re both showing hearts
Risking it all, though it’s hard
[Chorus]
‘Cause all of me
Loves all of you
Love your curves and all your edges
All your perfect imperfections
Give your all to me
I’ll give my all to you
You’re my end and my beginning
Even when I lose I’m winning
‘Cause I give you all of me
And you give me all of you
I give you all, all of me
And you give me all, all of you
By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com