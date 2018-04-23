BTS V Becomes 'Successful Fan', Getting A Like From World's Legendary Artist

BTS's V became a successful fan.

Even the 'legend' likes BTS now

John Legend, the artist which V has mentioned that he's a fan of, pressed a like on V's concert video.

On April 20, John Legend pressed a like on the video of V's Japanese concert performance uploaded on Twitter. This truth can be checked on John Legends' likes history.

At the Japanese WINGS TOUR, V covered John Legend's song All of me.

All of me is a mellow song that depicts feelings of a man who has fallen in love.

V has mentioned, from the past, that John Legend is one of his favorite singers. John Legend is an American R&B·soul singer-songwriter and a worldwide master.

Lyrics of All of me

[Verse]

What would I do without your smile mouth

Drawing me in, and you kicking me out

Got my head spinning, no kidding, I can’t pin you down

What’s going on in that beautiful mind

I’m on your magical mystery ride

And I’m so dizzy, don’t know what hit me, but I’ll be alright

[Bridge]

My head’s under water

But I’m breathing fine

You’re crazy and I’m out of my mind

[Chorus]

‘Cause all of me

Loves all of you

Love your curves and all your edges

All your perfect imperfections

Give your all to me

I’ll give my all to you

You’re my end and my beginning

Even when I lose I’m winning

‘Cause I give you all, all of me

And you give me all, all of you

[Verse]

How many times do I have to tell you

Even when you’re crying you’re beautiful too

The world is beating you down, I’m around through every mood

You’re my downfall, you’re my muse

My worst distraction, my rhythm and blues

I can’t stop singing, it’s ringing, and my head for you

[Bridge]

My head’s under water

But I’m breathing fine

You’re crazy and I’m out of my mind

[Chorus]

‘Cause all of me

Loves all of you

Love your curves and all your edges

All your perfect imperfections

Give your all to me

I’ll give my all to you

You’re my end and my beginning

Even when I lose I’m winning

‘Cause I give you all of me

And you give me all, all of you

Cards on the table, we’re both showing hearts

Risking it all, though it’s hard

[Chorus]

‘Cause all of me

Loves all of you

Love your curves and all your edges

All your perfect imperfections

Give your all to me

I’ll give my all to you

You’re my end and my beginning

Even when I lose I’m winning

‘Cause I give you all of me

And you give me all of you

I give you all, all of me

And you give me all, all of you

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

