1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

PHOTOS: BTS Worn Out From Continued Shows

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube


'VoomVoom' is introducing the episodes of 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' of Youtube Red Originals that can be seen nowhere but in Korea, US, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico. 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' covers in-depth reporting of 300 days of '2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR'. And now, Voomvoom is going to begin the backstage story of BTS that would bring tears and laughter to ARMY.  

Please stay healthy boys!

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

On the fifth episode of BTS: Burn the Stage released on Youtube Red on April 18, the physical burdens BTS members were going through during the WINGS TOUR were portrayed. It is natural for them to be exhausted since they are the ones who go all around the world. Let's follow the scenes in which the members are suffering from physical tiredness.

2017.04.01. Los Angeles, USA

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

RM wraps his head, letting out a long groan.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

V is sleeping on a sofa, curled up in a blanket.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Jung Kook also dozed off on the couch.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

J-Hope: As we continue performing, it gets a bit physically straining. It would be a lie to say it's not tiring at all.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Jimin: No matter how hard I think, I don't think it's an easy show to perform.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Jin: Everybody seemed worn out. Our fatigue has accumulated, that's what I'm worried about.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

While everyone was exhausted, Jin, the eldest, tried to lighten up the atmosphere. "There's a big difference between situations in which everyone's staying tired and in which one or two people are trying to cheer up the rest," said Jin.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

"Fans come to see us for the first time. They don't know whether we're in good condition or not… so even if we're tired, we try our best to show our fans the best performance," said J-Hope.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Despite the harsh conditions, they endured the hard times, relying on and giving strength to each other. This looks like the reason why BTS shines so bright on the stage. This was VoomVoom.

관련기사

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT