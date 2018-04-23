PHOTOS: BTS Worn Out From Continued Shows



'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' covers in-depth reporting of 300 days of '2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR'.

Please stay healthy boys!

On the fifth episode of BTS: Burn the Stage released on Youtube Red on April 18, the physical burdens BTS members were going through during the WINGS TOUR were portrayed. It is natural for them to be exhausted since they are the ones who go all around the world. Let's follow the scenes in which the members are suffering from physical tiredness.

2017.04.01. Los Angeles, USA

RM wraps his head, letting out a long groan.

V is sleeping on a sofa, curled up in a blanket.

Jung Kook also dozed off on the couch.

J-Hope: As we continue performing, it gets a bit physically straining. It would be a lie to say it's not tiring at all.

Jimin: No matter how hard I think, I don't think it's an easy show to perform.

Jin: Everybody seemed worn out. Our fatigue has accumulated, that's what I'm worried about.

While everyone was exhausted, Jin, the eldest, tried to lighten up the atmosphere. "There's a big difference between situations in which everyone's staying tired and in which one or two people are trying to cheer up the rest," said Jin.

"Fans come to see us for the first time. They don't know whether we're in good condition or not… so even if we're tired, we try our best to show our fans the best performance," said J-Hope.

Despite the harsh conditions, they endured the hard times, relying on and giving strength to each other. This looks like the reason why BTS shines so bright on the stage. This was VoomVoom.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam