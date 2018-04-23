1 읽는 중

WANNA ONE Tops Brand Reputation Index for April, Followed by BTS&TWICE

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt, @bts_bighit, JYP Entertainment

Wanna One topped the April's Brand Reputation ranking among singers, followed by BTS and TWICE.

Congratulations Wanna One!

Korea Reputation Center analyzed 103,939,104 pieces of big data from March 20 to April 21 to analyze consumers’ brand participation, media coverage, interaction and community indexes. Compared to 98,265,135 pieces from March, there was a 5.77% increase in the number of big data on singers.

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

Wanna One took the top place with participation index of 1,327,460, media coverage index of 2,596,666, interaction index of 3,823,343, and community index of 4,307,401, adding up to total brand reputation index of 12,054,871. This is a 10.33% decrease from March’s total index of 10,926,118.

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Second on the rank was BTS with participation index of 2,222,300, media coverage index of 1,511,012, interaction index of 2,545,227, and community index of 1,744,739, adding up to total brand reputation index of 8,023,277. This is a 27.57% decrease from March’s total index of 11,076,551.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Third place went to TWICE with participation index of 1,966,564 media coverage index of 2,539,422 interaction index of 1,671,060 and community index of 1,768,895, adding up to total brand reputation index of 7,945,940. This is a 122.06% increase from March’s total index of 3,578,235.

Other singers on the list were, in order, Red Velvet, iKON, Black Pink, EXO, IU, WINNER, Oh My Girl, Big Bang, Momoland, Chung Ha, Bolbbalgan4, Punch, Seventeen, MAMAMOO, 10cm, Nilo, BTOB, Woo Won Jae, INFINITE, Highlight, Suzy, Sunmi, Davichi, GOT7, Heize, Roy Kim, and Park Hyo Shin.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

