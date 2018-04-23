Current Weight of BTS V Who Says He Got Chubbier

'I got chubby,' V of BTS described himself.

Chubbier? Really?

On April 8, a sportswear brand which has BTS as their model held a fan signing event.

V said, "Hello~ I said I weigh 58kg on a recent profile. Right, that has changed. I became very chubby."

As the fans said "You have to gain more weight," V answered, "Of course".

Even though V says he got 'chubby', he still has a slender figure. What about his past, you ask? He was just the same in the past too. We just hope he doesn't get ill.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

