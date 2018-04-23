1 읽는 중

사회

Who Sent IU a Food Truck? Revealing IU's Best Friend

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Singer IU and actress Yoo In-Na are well-known best friends in the entertainment industry. They are called "IU-Inna" by the fans, and the "IU-Inna" friendship has been continued until the latest. IU currently is filming tvN drama, My Mister. Anda proof shot of the food truck that Yoo In-Na sent to her drama studio was uploaded on her Instagram. 

Who's IU's Bestie?!

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Yoo In-Na has provided Ginseng chicken soup and fruits to IU and staffs on site.

But there was something more on top of it. Fans found out the quotes on the banner that Yoo In-Na has sent together with the foods, and those lines were from the drama My Mister that IU is currently filming.

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

"Will you eat? I am Ji-An's unnie Yoo In-Na."  A parodied quote of "Please buy me some food. I am Lee Ji-An" was written on the banner.

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Another quotes "I am so grateful! Because the drama is entertaining." "I lose myself whenever I eat. But that's who I am" became known as the parodied lines of My Mister, "I'm so grateful! Because it's too delicious" and "I lose myself whenever I run. But that's who I am".

Yoo In-Na's love for IU should have conveyed to IU and the staffs. IU is currently filming My Mister, and the drama has ratings of 5.0%(provided by Nilson Korea).

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

