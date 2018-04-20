1 읽는 중

'The Squirrels' EXO-CBX, a Good Illustration of an Idol Sub-Unit

중앙일보

입력

What makes EXO-CBX even more attractive?

The Squirrels!

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

EXO-CBX and EXO are appealing in a totally different way.

EXO-CBX got a nickname of 'Squirrels' because of consisting members: Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin who are comparatively petite than the other EXO members. They said, "Our fans call us squirrels." And they jokingly added, “We don’t even wear insoles because we want to be as honest as possible.”

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

EXO's music and performance has been heavy and grand like an orchestra while EXO-CBX is more like a harmonized trio. They began their sub-unit since 2016 with Hey Mama! and came back with their second mini album Blooming Days after 18 months of interregnal.

The main theme of the album is to spend a week with EXO-CBX. Their title song Tuesday is a sweet song of confession in a dance-pop genre giving strong reminiscent of spring.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

They've opened 'CBX Week' through V Live, diligently communicating with their fans. And both their album and digital music received positive responses in the music industry.

They especially gained grounds in Korea and Chia, and Blooming Days ranked no.1 on Gaon Albums Chart from April 8 to 14 proving their global popularity. They even ranked no.1 on Itunes Albums chart in worldwide countries, and Xiami Music, highly supported by global fans.

EXO-CBX will appear more in upcoming music programs, and a new real variety program Exo's Ladders on a World Trip - CBX Japan will be unveiled for the first time in May.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

