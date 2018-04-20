"I Felt Exhausted" KANG DANIEL Confesses During A Trip in Jeju

Kang Daniel, who felt exhausted by a tight schedule has earned a leisure time in Jeju Island to recover his physical and psychological stresses. In the third episode of It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets aired on April 19, Kang Daniel went off a trip to Jeju Island and took his time freed from everything.

The show broadcasted Kang Daniel eating tangerines and seaweed, the specialties of Jeju Island. He said "I am feeling kind of exhausted. WANNA ONE is having a comeback stage this week, and I was kept awake since 2 am this morning doing my schedule."

He added "I had tight schedules in preparation for the comeback and last 2 weeks especially had been extreme. Each morning I was busy riding in a van. I slept in between schedules and went back and forth between hair shop and broadcasting station.

But it was different today. This beautiful scenery of Jeju Island was in front of me when I opened my eyes, and it was like a trip that I had pre-debut", showing his excitement and expectation toward his forthcoming vacation in Jeju.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

