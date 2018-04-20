1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS' JUNGKOOK Performed New Japanese Song in Black See-through, Making ARMYs Suffer

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter.

Photo from Twitter.

Few pictures of BTS's Japan Fanmeeting held on April 18 have been disclosed through twitter and other social media. BTS is holding their Japan official fanmeeting BTS JAPAN OFFICIAL FANMEETING VOL.4 ~Happy Ever After~ in Yokohama Arena on April 18~21 and in Osaka-jo Hall on April 23~24.

Jungkook is trying to kill ARMYs!!!

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

According to the pictures ARMY uploaded on Twitter April 18, Jungkook was in see-through clothes while performing for a new Japanese song Let go. The video is gaining huge popularity, reaching over 700,000 views in just a day after its upload. The video got over 30,000 retweets in just an hour since its release and got 52,000 retweets and 68,000 likes until the afternoon of April 19.

Twitter @BTS_jp_official

Twitter @BTS_jp_official

BTS also posted proof shots on the first day of Japan fanmeeting.

On this day, BTS's official Japan twitter uploaded pictures with a message saying, "#BTS Those of you who came to JAPAN OFFICIAL FANMEETING VOL.4 ~Happy Ever After~! Did you have a nice time? Let's never forget this moment of the first day and keep them in the cloud of memories."

In the pictures, all members are wearing white tops and black pants. They are giving off charming atmosphere with all of their hair dyed in black.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT