BTS' JUNGKOOK Performed New Japanese Song in Black See-through, Making ARMYs Suffer

Few pictures of BTS's Japan Fanmeeting held on April 18 have been disclosed through twitter and other social media. BTS is holding their Japan official fanmeeting BTS JAPAN OFFICIAL FANMEETING VOL.4 ~Happy Ever After~ in Yokohama Arena on April 18~21 and in Osaka-jo Hall on April 23~24.

Jungkook is trying to kill ARMYs!!!

According to the pictures ARMY uploaded on Twitter April 18, Jungkook was in see-through clothes while performing for a new Japanese song Let go. The video is gaining huge popularity, reaching over 700,000 views in just a day after its upload. The video got over 30,000 retweets in just an hour since its release and got 52,000 retweets and 68,000 likes until the afternoon of April 19.

BTS also posted proof shots on the first day of Japan fanmeeting.

On this day, BTS's official Japan twitter uploaded pictures with a message saying, "#BTS Those of you who came to JAPAN OFFICIAL FANMEETING VOL.4 ~Happy Ever After~! Did you have a nice time? Let's never forget this moment of the first day and keep them in the cloud of memories."

In the pictures, all members are wearing white tops and black pants. They are giving off charming atmosphere with all of their hair dyed in black.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

