BTS V and PARK BOGUM in Amusement Park! Photos and Witnesses' Stories Collected

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Actor Park Bogum and BTS' V are well-known best friends in the showbiz. The boys are keeping a close relationship until recently, even traveling to Jeju Island together. In 2015, the two had gone to an amusement park in Seoul.

What a beautiful friendship

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

They thought people won't notice them if they wear masks. However, even with masks on, V and Bogum's 'handsomeness' could not be hidden. Let's take a look at the pictures of them when they were spotted.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

According to the witnesses, the two went around the amusement park with masks on at first. But soon they gave up(?) and wandered around with the masks off. You can guess that it's because everybody knew they were them, even if they covered their faces.

Instagram @bugommy

Instagram @bugommy

Instagram @bugommy

Instagram @bugommy

Instagram @bugommy

Instagram @bugommy

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

In the pictures and videos uploaded on Bogum's Instagram at the time, they are playing around with matching animal headbands on their head. It looks like they had a fun time doing things like riding bumper cars.

It has also been told that they took the subway on the way to and from the amusement park. "They were really kind," a netizen who saw them wrote her lively impression of them on her SNS.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

