BIG BANG's TAEYANG Attended Completion Ceremony.. Serving at 5th Artillery Brigade Starting April 19

Big Bang'sTaeyang attended the completion ceremony.

Congratulations, Taeyang!

'Sina.com' of China released photos of Taeyang taken by his fans "after 5 weeks of basic military training, Taeyang attended the completion ceremony".

Taeyang looked manly in his military uniform. He had a mask on his face, getting escorted by the guard on the way to the ceremony. He also seemed happy with a flower bouquet from a fan. Surrounded by other soldiers' families and fans, Taeyang showed his dignity as a 'Hallyu' star.

On March 12, Taeyang entered the sixth division of Cheongseong unit in the Recruit Training Center. Taeyang has completed the 5-week basic military training and is going to serve at 5th artillery brigade in Chulwon, Gangwondo starting from April 19.

Taeyang belongs to the group Big Bang, and lately Big Bang members are joining the army one after another. G-Dragon entered the third division of Recruit Training Center on February 27, and Daesung entered 27th infantry division of Hwacheon Recruit Training Center the day after Taeyang's joining.

After 4 years of dating, Taeyang and Min Hyo-Rin became an official married couple. The wedding took place on February 3 in a church located in Gyungido, and many friends and acquaintances attended to congratulate them.

