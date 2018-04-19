1 읽는 중

[OFFICIAL] WANNA ONE's ONG SEONGWU & HA SUNGWOON to Appear in 'Law of the Jungle'

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Ong Seongwu and Ha Sungwoon of Wanna One will appear on SBS TV reality show Law of the Jungle.

Please return safe boys!

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

On April 19, SBS Law of the Jungle announced that "Ong Seongwu and Ha Sungwoon have confirmed their appearance on Law of the Jungle in Sabah."

Law of the Jungle in Sabah will be directed by producer Min Seon-hong who directed Law of the Jungle in New Zealand and Law of the Jungle in the Cook Islands.

Actor Yoon Siyoon and Eric, Lee Minwoo, Andy of the boyband Shinhwa have confirmed their appearance earlier.

Law of the Jungle in Sabah team is scheduled to leave during May.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

