DARREN WANG♥KANG HANNA’s Secret Love Affair Caught in Vatican

Photos from Weibo

Photos from Weibo

Taiwanese actor Darren Wang and actress Kang Hanna was spotted together in Vatican City.

Third romance rumor already!

On April 18, photos of Darren Wang and Kang Hanna spread through SNS.

In the picture, they look like they’re having a sweet time in the Vatican. It’s easy to infer from the pictures that they are loves; considering the intimate pose and romantic atmosphere between them.

Photos from Instagram @taluwang, @k_hanna_

Photos from Instagram @taluwang, @k_hanna_

Darren Wang and Kang Hanna have recently been surrounded in romance rumors, but Kang Hanna’s agency denied the scandal saying, “they are not lovers, they were just together with their acquaintances.”

Darren Wang is famous in Korea for the film Our Times while Kang Hanna left a good impression through SBS TV drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

