TWICE 'WHAT IS LOVE?' MV Sets a New Record of Hitting 50 Million Views

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from TWICE MV

Photo from TWICE MV

TWICE with their MV What is Love? has reached the shortest 50 million views among all K-Pop girl groups.Their MV What is Love? released at 6 pm on April 9 exceeded 50 million hits at 2:53 pm on April 18. While Twice already has a record of Likey MV reaching 50 million views in just 9 days and 16 hours after its release, they broke their own record with What is Love?.

Simply amazing

Photo from JYP

Photo from JYP

Previously around 6 pm on April 10, TWICE achieved greatest hits on Youtube within 24 hours of release. Their new records established continuously on April 11 5:32 am with 20 million views, April 13 1:20 am with 30 million views, and April 15 3:14 am exceeding 40 million views, setting a remarkable record as a girl group.

Starting from TWICE's debut song Like Ooh-Ahh to Heart Shaker, all of their 7 promoted songs have exceeded 100 million views. And now they are on the way to make What is Love? as their 8th song reaching 100 million views.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

