Pre-Debut Self Cam of BTS! Why Was JUNGKOOK Feeling Gloomy?

'Voomvoom' is introducing the episodes of 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' of Youtube Red Originals that can be seen nowhere but in Korea, US, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico. 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' covers in-depth reporting of 300 days of '2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR'. And now, Voomvoom is going to begin the backstage story of BTS that would bring tears and laughter to ARMY.

Rookie rookie super rookie rookie rookie

On April 4, the rookie season of BTS has appeared in 'Ep3 Just give me a smile I BTS: Burn the Stage'. This was filmed in 2013, and here are their remarks:

RM: January 2013. It's getting colder. I want warm weather. Swag~

J-HOPE: February 14, 2013. My heart flutters but I also feel uneasy by the fact that something is going to happen. I will practice rapping until our debut stage. I want to be more professional in rapping with help of RM and SUGAR.



JUNGKOOK: I graduated today. I thought I would feel great, but it isn't actually. I want to see my mom. I want to see my dad. They are probably waiting for me.

JIMIN: February 25, 2013. I was in contact with my high school friend in Busan. I didn't feel good about having insufficient time talking with my friends before I left. I guess other members are still practicing hard? I should go practice too, leaving my longing heart here.

V: We filmed our music video today. I really liked the filming site, especially the food truck! The food truck itself makes me more passionate. Please expect to see us on stage.

JIN: It's my birthday. I spent my birthday with my new family-BTS, but wow these fatties gobbled up the cake in 15 seconds. My super pigs. I am touched.

SUGAR: June 18, 2013. My first radio broadcasting made me shiver. I wish I wasn't too passive. One day, I want to host the radio program by becoming a regular host DJ. Maybe at night time?

Films of pre-debuted BTS is pleasing. Meanwhile, we should compliment them for keeping going on their first intention, being passionate as always.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

