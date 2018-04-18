1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Pre-Debut Self Cam of BTS! Why Was JUNGKOOK Feeling Gloomy?

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

'Voomvoom' is introducing the episodes of 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' of Youtube Red Originals that can be seen nowhere but in Korea, US, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico. 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' covers in-depth reporting of 300 days of '2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR'. And now, Voomvoom is going to begin the backstage story of BTS that would bring tears and laughter to ARMY. 

Rookie rookie super rookie rookie rookie

On April 4, the rookie season of BTS has appeared in 'Ep3 Just give me a smile I BTS: Burn the Stage'. This was filmed in 2013, and here are their remarks:

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

RM: January 2013. It's getting colder. I want warm weather. Swag~

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

J-HOPE: February 14, 2013. My heart flutters but I also feel uneasy by the fact that something is going to happen. I will practice rapping until our debut stage. I want to be more professional in rapping with help of RM and SUGAR.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot


JUNGKOOK: I graduated today. I thought I would feel great, but it isn't actually. I want to see my mom. I want to see my dad. They are probably waiting for me.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

JIMIN: February 25, 2013. I was in contact with my high school friend in Busan. I didn't feel good about having insufficient time talking with my friends before I left. I guess other members are still practicing hard? I should go practice too, leaving my longing heart here.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

V: We filmed our music video today. I really liked the filming site, especially the food truck! The food truck itself makes me more passionate. Please expect to see us on stage.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

JIN: It's my birthday. I spent my birthday with my new family-BTS, but wow these fatties gobbled up the cake in 15 seconds. My super pigs. I am touched.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

SUGAR: June 18, 2013. My first radio broadcasting made me shiver. I wish I wasn't too passive. One day, I want to host the radio program by becoming a regular host DJ. Maybe at night time?

Films of pre-debuted BTS is pleasing. Meanwhile, we should compliment them for keeping going on their first intention, being passionate as always.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT