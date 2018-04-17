1 읽는 중

"Since 15 years old…" Let's Dig into BLACKPINK Members' Love Experience

[Instagram @blackpinkofficial]

While every member of BLACKPINK can be called the 'visuals', would you guess that they have experience in love?

All of them are so beautiful but why??

[SBS Screenshot]

Rosé of Black Pink appeared on a music program last August and said, "YG Entertainment put a ban on alcohol, cigarettes, clubs, and dating." "I entered YG and became a trainee at 15, so I have never dated anyone until now," she said.

Is it only Rosé who never dated? No. All of the members say they have no experience in love. It is because all of them have gone through 4~6 years of training in YG.

[MBC &#39;Musiccore&#39;]

In an interview in 2016, when BLACKPINK released their second single, they said, "All of our members are 'solo-since-birth(a person who have never been in a romantic relationship)', " "Yang Hyun-suk, the CEO of YG, prohibited us from dating."

"When we were trainees, boy and girl trainees used separate training buildings," they said and added that, "Even after debuting, we're just living the same life as when we were trainees, so love is just a 'far away future' for us."

[SBS]

'Hold me as if I'm gonna burst,' sings BLACKPINK. It's amazing how they express such emotions when singing even without any experience. Maybe this 'professionalism' is the reason why they are loved by so many people around the world.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

