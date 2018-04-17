What TIGER JK Said about BTS' Tweet Sharing His Music Video

What a heart-warming sight to see

On April 13, BTS’ official Twitter account posted a tweet sharing Drunken Tiger’s music video of the new song “Yet”; it was only a couple of hours later since its release.

Tiger JK, the main member of Drunken Tiger, retweeted BTS’ post and uploaded several tweets expressing his appreciation for BTS’ support.

“I truly appreciate RM’s love and support. (…) Especially the topic I’m on when almost everyone afraid to be linked with my name in this industry. Thank you BTS brothers,” Tiger JK wrote.

Drunken Tiger is a Korean hip-hop group debuted in 1999 and is known as ‘pioneers’ of Korean hip-hop genre. However, Tiger JK confessed on a TV show last November that he had been swindled out a lot of money by his own company and that he had gone through some hard times since then.

As BTS and Tiger JK posted supportive comments for each other, BTS’ fans are also showing their love and support for the artists.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

