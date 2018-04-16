1 읽는 중

EXO-CBX, No.1 in Music Charts Proving Their "Global Popularity"

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

EXO-CBX [SM Entertainment]

'Blooming Days', the second mini album of EXO-CBX (SM Entertainment) has ranked no.1 on weekly music charts.

EXO-CBX, as expected!

Their second mini album 'Blooming Days' was released on April 10 and it took first place in several music charts including Hanteo chart, Synnara Record, Hot Tracks, and Kyobo Book Centre.

EXO_CBX [SM Entertainment]

Apart from the title song 'Blooming Day', their album contained 7 songs of different genres to express each day of the week. Their album also has ranked no.1 on iTunes in 36 countries and K-pop chart of China's Xiami Music gaining larger attention from foreign fans.

Last week, EXO-CBX appeared on music programs performing 'Blooming Day' with cheerful performances perfectly matching with spring.

EXO-CBX will appear on KBS2TV 'Music Bank' on April 20, 'Show! Music Core' on April 21 and 'Inkigayo' on April 22 continue promoting their new song 'Blooming Day'.

EXO-CBX [SBS Inkigayo Screenshot]

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

