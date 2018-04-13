WATCH: “It's just like a music video”…Top 3 BTS Commercial Films of 2018

BTS is a group at the center of K-pop, becoming one of the desired commercial models.

BTS is one of the desired commercial models in the market.

Three of the ads starring BTS this year are applauded for their music video degree of completion.

1. LOTTE DUTY-FREE

Lotte Duty-Free Shop released a music video titled 'You're So Beautiful' starring BTS.

BTS began modeling for the duty-free shop since last November. "We have chosen the internationally beloved pop star BTS to represent the brand to appeal to the overseas customers," said a representative at Lotte.

2. PUMA

The sports gear brand Puma collaborated with BTS for their 2018 campaign 'Beyond Dream.'

BTS' partnership with Puma began in 2013 when the group partook in the 'Disc 2.0' launching event. While they began modeling for the brand in 2015, they were appointed as the brand's global models.

This clip shows the evolution of BTS over the years, realizing one goal after another.

"it's like reliving BTS' journey the past few years. This is just like a music video," commented one fan.

3. KB BANK



'KB Star Banking' ad starring BTS was released on April 8. The shorter version of the ad spans 15 seconds, and the longer version spans 70 seconds. The ad used lyrics from BTS songs to portray the essence of the brand.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

