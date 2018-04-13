1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

WATCH: “It's just like a music video”…Top 3 BTS Commercial Films of 2018

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ LOTTE

ⓒ LOTTE

BTS is a group at the center of K-pop, becoming one of the desired commercial models.

BTS is one of the desired commercial models in the market.

Three of the ads starring BTS this year are applauded for their music video degree of completion.

1. LOTTE DUTY-FREE

Lotte Duty-Free Shop released a music video titled 'You're So Beautiful' starring BTS.

BTS began modeling for the duty-free shop since last November. "We have chosen the internationally beloved pop star BTS to represent the brand to appeal to the overseas customers," said a representative at Lotte.

2. PUMA

The sports gear brand Puma collaborated with BTS for their 2018 campaign 'Beyond Dream.'

BTS' partnership with Puma began in 2013 when the group partook in the 'Disc 2.0' launching event. While they began modeling for the brand in 2015, they were appointed as the brand's global models.

This clip shows the evolution of BTS over the years, realizing one goal after another.

"it's like reliving BTS' journey the past few years. This is just like a music video," commented one fan.

3. KB BANK

'KB Star Banking' ad starring BTS was released on April 8. The shorter version of the ad spans 15 seconds, and the longer version spans 70 seconds. The ad used lyrics from BTS songs to portray the essence of the brand.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT