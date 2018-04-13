1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

PHOTOS: KANG DANIEL of WANNA ONE Dyes His Hair Raven Black

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ VoomVoom

ⓒ VoomVoom

Kang Daniel of Wanna One dyed his hair raven black.

Do you like his hair better this way?

Wanna One departed to Japan on April 12 for 'KCON 2018 JAPAN.' Kang Daniel, who was spotted at the Kimpo Int'l Airport before leaving for the event, had his hair dyed black.

Kang told his fans at a fan event that his hair got too dry and damaged due to frequent color change.

ⓒ VoomVoom

ⓒ VoomVoom

On April 9, the change in his hairstyle was teased in the new profile photo uploaded to his official fan site on April 9.

ⓒ YMC Entertainment

ⓒ YMC Entertainment

ⓒ HITEJINRO

ⓒ HITEJINRO

Wanna One recently released the second mini album ‘0+1=1 (I PROMISE YOU).’ The title track 'BOOMERANG' has topped the major music charts of South Korea and won a total of nine awards on music shows including SHOW CHAMPION, MUSIC BANK, and M COUNTDOWN.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT