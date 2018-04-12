1 읽는 중

Why TWICE's NAYEON Sang BTS' Song While Sleeping

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ Yonhap

ⓒ Yonhap

Nayeon of TWICE discussed her peculiar sleeping habits.

Dreaming of BTS?

The nine-piece girl group guested on MBC's radio show '2 PM Date,' which aired on April 11 KST, to promote their newly-released album "What Is Love?"

The leader of TWICE confessed on the show that she talks to herself while sleeping.

"My bandmates told me that I sang BTS' 'FIRE' once while sleeping on a heated mattress," she said. "I woke up covered in sweat," she added.

Jungyeon, who shares a bedroom with Nayeon, testified that "Nayeon likes to talk a lot while she's asleep." "She even does tongue twisters," said Jungyeon, laughing.

"I think I sing and even tell stories while I'm sleeping. Mina told me so," Nayeon agreed.

"It's so weird. It's like she's doing stuff while dreaming," Mina weighed in.

TWICE's fifth mini album 'What Is Love' became an instant hit after its release. The title track of the same title has topped some of the most well-known South Korean music charts.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

