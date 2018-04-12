1 읽는 중

BTS Scores a 7th No. 1 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales with ‘Don’t leave me’

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ NEWS1

The title track for BTS' new Japanese single 'Do Not Leave Me' topped the Billboard's World Digital Song Sales Chart once again.

The Japanese album is turning out to be a smashing success.

According to Billboard, 'Do Not Lot Leave Me' has been downloaded for over nine thousand times within two days since its release.

With the recent success of the Japanese single, BTS has landed a seventh No. 1 on the said Billboard's chart.

Other tracks on the album ranked high on the chart as well, with 'Let Go' on No. 2 and 'Intro: Ringwanderung' and 'Outro: Crack' on No. 4 and 5 respectively.

'FACE YOURSELF' album topped 49 iTunes Charts after its release, with its title track 'Don't Leave Me' topping the Top Song Chart in 35 different regions.

The seven-piece boy band is scheduled to hold a series of fan events for the group's Japanese fans titled ‘BTS JAPAN OFFICIAL FANMEETING VOL. 4 ~Happy Ever After~’ at the Yokohama Arena from April 8 to 21 and from in Osaka-jo Hall from April 23 to 24.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

