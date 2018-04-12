'EXO's XIUMIN-themed' Train Will Run Across Seoul for a Month

An entire train has been covered with photos of EXO's Xiumin.

On April 10, Seoul Metro Corp. announced that an EXO-themed train will run on subway line No. 7.

EXO fan club tweeted on April 8 that a Xiumin train will run on line No. 7 in celebration of EXO's 6th anniversary.

'6 YEARS WITH XIUMIN' is written across the floor. Xiumin's photos from his babyhood until now will be displayed on the walls.

"We hope you observe good manners and behave," said Xiumin's fan site. "When you take photos inside the subway, make sure you aren't photographed together with another passenger," it added.

Xiumin's ad will run for a month, which cost the fans KRW 3M.

According to Korea Broadcast Advertising Corp. (KOBACO), subway ads by fans of K-pop stars rose from 400 in 2016 to 1038 in 2017. Ads on Seoul's intra-city buses have been on the rise as well, from 77 in 2015 to 111 in 2016 to 153 in 2017.

Ads by international fans are increasing as well. "I would say that about 20 to 30% of all K-pop idol ads are by international fans, most of whom are Chinese," said a representative at an advertising agency.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

