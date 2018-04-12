1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

'EXO's XIUMIN-themed' Train Will Run Across Seoul for a Month

중앙일보

입력

Twitter @XIUMINSUM

Twitter @XIUMINSUM

Twitter @XIUMINSUM

Twitter @XIUMINSUM

An entire train has been covered with photos of EXO's Xiumin.

This cost the fans KRW 3M.

On April 10, Seoul Metro Corp. announced that an EXO-themed train will run on subway line No. 7.

EXO fan club tweeted on April 8 that a Xiumin train will run on line No. 7 in celebration of EXO's 6th anniversary.

Twitter @XIUMINSUM

Twitter @XIUMINSUM

'6 YEARS WITH XIUMIN' is written across the floor. Xiumin's photos from his babyhood until now will be displayed on the walls.

Twitter @XIUMINSUM

Twitter @XIUMINSUM

"We hope you observe good manners and behave," said Xiumin's fan site. "When you take photos inside the subway, make sure you aren't photographed together with another passenger," it added.

Xiumin's ad will run for a month, which cost the fans KRW 3M.

According to Korea Broadcast Advertising Corp. (KOBACO), subway ads by fans of K-pop stars rose from 400 in 2016 to 1038 in 2017. Ads on Seoul's intra-city buses have been on the rise as well, from 77 in 2015 to 111 in 2016 to 153 in 2017.

Ads by international fans are increasing as well. "I would say that about 20 to 30% of all K-pop idol ads are by international fans, most of whom are Chinese," said a representative at an advertising agency.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT