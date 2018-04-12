1 읽는 중

Mother Neglects Her Toddler to Death Dating Two Men at Once

중앙일보

입력

Yonhap TV

Mother of a 26-months-old was sentenced to nine years to prison at the Supreme Court for child neglect. She was tried in court for neglecting her toddler nine times since her birth in March 2015, a fatal neglect that led to her child's death.

Her daughter was found dead due to a severe case of malnutrition.

The convicted mother, surnamed Kim, pleaded at the court for a reduced sentence on account of mental unfitness, a request the jury denied.

"The defendant was in a relationship with two different men since five months before her daughter's death, which leads the court to believe her plea of mental incompetence is untrue," the judge said.

Ms. Kim claimed that she suffered a case of postpartum depression whose symptoms included insomnia and alcoholism.

The deceased infant, born in March 2015, was not even registered after her birth. She died of a severe case of malnutrition after being uncared for by her mother several times for a period spanning a day to four.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

