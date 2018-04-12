BTS, EXO, NCT, MONSTA X, GOT7, and Wanna One all made it to Billboard Social 50. This makes six of K-pop acts on Billboard's popularity chart.

The Social 50 chart ranks the musical artists' activities on some of the most influential social networking services including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, taking into account the number of followers and page views.

Billboard Chart published on April 11 has BTS as No. 1 on Social 50, which marks the band's 69th week on top of the chart. EXO and NCT made it to second and third respectively, followed by GOT7 and Wanna One at 5th and 6th.

MONSTA X landed on No. 4, which is the highest ever for the band. Their 6th mini album released on March 26 has made the band more widely mentioned all across social media.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

