사회

BTS' Japanese Album 'FACE YOURSELF' Lands on Billboard 200

중앙일보

입력

BTS' Japanese album ‘FACE YOURSELF’ made it to Billboard 200.

The K-pop kings at it again.

The most recent Billboard chart published on April 10 shows BTS' Japanese album at No. 43.

BTS came second on Artist 100 and has topped the Social 50 chart for the 69th time.

'FACE YOURSELF' also topped the World Albums chart, landed on No. 41 on Top Albums Chart, No. 10 on Digital Albums Chart, and No. 40 on the Canadian Albums Chart.

The title track for the album 'Don't Leave Me' has been used as a soundtrack for a popular Japanese TV series.

The K-pop act's most recent Japanese album has also topped the Oricon Daily Album Chart for seven days in a row.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

