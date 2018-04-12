1 읽는 중

BLACKPINK's 'BOOMBAYAH' Becomes the 1st K-pop Debut Single to Reach 300M Views

중앙일보

입력

&#39;Boombayah&#39; M/V Screenshot.

BLACKPINK's debut single 'Boombayah' has won 300M views on YouTube, which makes the four-piece girl group the first-ever K-pop act to reach over 300M views with a debut single.

Simply wow.

Photo from YG Ent.

BLACKPINK's label YG Entertainment announced on April 9 KST that "BLACKPINK's debut single BOOMBAYAH which was released on August 8, 2016, has reached over 300M views on YouTube."

'As If It's Your Last,' 'Playing with Fire,' and 'Whistle' are the group's three other over 200M-viewed music videos. The music video for 'STAY,' released in November 2016, has recently reached 100M views.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

