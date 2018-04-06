1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

The Next BTS? WINNER Favorably Reviewed by the Billboard

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ YG Entertainment

ⓒ YG Entertainment

WINNER's 2nd album is dominating major music charts at home and abroad.

Their second album is topping charts everywhere.

The title track 'EVERYD4Y' of the album of the same name has topped the South Korean music charts, iTunes Japan, and the biggest Chinese music chart, the QQ Music.

The album has been favorably reviewed by the Billboard as well. In the article titled "WINNER Release Eclectic Second Album 'EVERYD4Y,' Share Music Video For Title Track: Watch," Billboard reviewed that "the EVERYD4Y album serves as an exploration of WINNER’s style, blending their earliest leanings as pop balladeers and rockers with their more recent shift towards a tropical house."

Billboard also noted that "each of the songs on WINNER’s latest album was co-written by members of the act, with Yoon, Hoony, and Mino taking the lead."

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT