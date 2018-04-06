PHOTOS: SM Ent. Stars' Selfie Fest on the Plane to Dubai

On April 5, several selfies of the SM Entertainment stars were posted on the entertainment agency's official Instagram account (@smtown).

They're coming for you, Dubai.

The posted selfies belong to SM's and K-pop's top stars including EXO, Girls' Generation, Red Velvet, SHINee, and TVXQ.

The selfies were captioned "Off to DUBAI✈️".

SM Entertainment artists are traveling to Dubai for the company-wide concert tour 'SMTOWN LIVE WORLD TOUR VI in DUBAI' on April 6.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

