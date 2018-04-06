Why EXO's XIUMIN Called WANNA ONE's KANG DANIEL "Weird"

MBC's reality show It's Dangerous Outside the Blanket is starred by the two hottest K-pop boy band members: Xiumin of EXO and Kang Daniel of Wanna One.

XIUMIN ♥ KANG DANIEL

The pilot episode shows the two boy band members' "bromantic" moments.

One of them is when Kang Daniel is fastening the safety belt for a watermelon. "Watermelon, buckle up. You never know," said Kang, to which Xiumin replied, "you're so weird!"

"It's so funny you're buckling a watermelon up," Xiumin laughed. "It's 'cause we can't eat them if they fall," Kang responded.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

