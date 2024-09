EXO's sub-group EXO-CBX, composed of the group's three vocalists Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin, is streaming live every day for the whole week from April 9 to 15 on V LIVE.

EXO-L's, rejoice!

The special live-stream event titled "Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, CBX" will be broadcast on Naver's V LIVE.

As the second mini album "Blooming Days" is made up of seven songs of varying genres, the live-stream will have be have a special theme for each of the seven days.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com