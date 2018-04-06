BTS Earns No.1 on Forbes' List of 40 S. Korean Power Celebrities…WANNA ONE Comes Second

BTS earned the No. 1 on Forbes 40 most powerful South Korean celebrities.

Which K-pop star do you think also made the list?

2017 has been the year of BTS, getting invitations to perform at some of the biggest stages in the world including Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards (AMAs).

Wanna One came second to BTS, which is an impressive feat considering the band has debuted in less than a year ago.

Following BTS and Wanna One, TWICE, EXO, and IU were also among the top 5.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com