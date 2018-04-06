How RED VELVET Changed the Choreography for Their Pyongyang Performance

Red Velvet changed their choreography for their performance in Pyongyang.

Why do you think they had to change it?

The clip of the Pyongyang concert 'Spring Is Coming' which aired on April 5 includes Red Velvet's performance of 'Red Flavor' and 'Bad Boy.'

While there were no changes to the music itself, the group altered the choreography in 'Bad Boy' where Seulgi does a gesture that is evocative of shooting a gun.

"I think 'Red Velvet' might sound unfamiliar to you. 'Red' symbolizes our passion and 'velvet' signifies the tenderness," Irene introduced the group to the North Korean audience and wished that "there would be more opportunities in the future to meet you all."

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com