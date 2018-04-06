BLACKPINK's 'WISTLE' Reaches 200M Views on YouTube

BLACKPINK has another 200M-viewed music video on YouTube.

Slayin'

The music video for the group's 2016 single 'WHISTLE,' which succeeded in exceeding 100M views in 8 months since its release on August 8, has reached over 200M views on March 5 at 10 p.m. KST.

'WHISTLE' has allowed the four-piece girl group to top South Korean music shows in merely two weeks, which is the shortest period that a girl group has won the No. 1 spot on a major music show.

BLACKPINK has recently finished recording for their new album and hinted that they will make their comeback soon.

