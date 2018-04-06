"I'm a bit out of breath…" How the N. Korean Audience Reacted to IRENE of RED VELVET

"I'm a bit out of breath. Please excuse me."

Irene of Red Velvet couldn't continue her sentence on stage at the concert in Pyongyang after performing the group's hit single 'Red Flavor.'

Red Velvet introduced themselves to the crowd of Pyongyang after doing their 4-member rendition of 'Red Flavor' (Joy couldn't make it.)

"I think 'Red Velvet' might sound unfamiliar to you. 'Red' symbolizes our passion and 'velvet' signifies the tenderness," Irene explained to the audience, pausing for a brief moment after excusing herself, "I'm a bit out of breath. Please excuse me."

"I hope we would have more chances in the future to meet you all. It's such an honor for us that we get to perform Red Velvet's songs here," Irene continued, after which the group proceeded to perform their most recent single 'Bad Boy.'

