VIDEO: BTS Comeback Teaser 'Euphoria : Theme of LOVE YOURSELF' Released

BTS teased their comeback on April 6 at midnight.

Big Hit Entertainment's official YouTube channel posted the teaser clip, which was then shared on the boy group's social media accounts. The clip begins with the ending scene of the band's 2015 clip 'BTS: Hwayangyeonhwa on stage: prologue," hinting at the continuation of the theme from their previous work.

The upcoming album is an extension of the 'LOVE YOURSELF' campaign that began with their 2017 hit single 'DNA.'

The seven-piece boy band's newly released Japanese album is topping the iTunes charts in 49 countries around the world. They will tour around Japan for the month of April for the official fan event 'BTS JAPAN OFFICIAL FANMEETING VOL.4 ~Happy Ever After~' which is scheduled to take place at the Yokohama Arena from April 8 to 21 and from in Osaka-jo Hall from April 23 to 24.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

